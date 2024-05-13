Chief Keef Reveals He Quit Lean Ahead Of New Album, “Almighty So 2”

Chief Keef says that he’s been off lean for three to four months now and celebrated the accomplishment on social media, Sunday. The announcement comes after he dropped his new album, Almighty So 2, on Friday. It’s his first studio album since 2021’s 4NEM and serves as a sequel to his 2013 mixtape, Almighty So.

"Been clean of lean 3-4 months now! CHAMPION," he wrote in his Instagram Story. He added a kissing face, clapping hands, and leaves emoji to the post. When the news made its way to the "HipHopHeads" Reddit, fans were thrilled. "His latest interview with Zane Lowe was shocking. I’ve never heard him speak so coherently," one fan remarked. Another wrote: "F*ck yes I thought AS2 sounded cleaner like his delivery had range and was sharp. Keep it up, Sosa!"

Chief Keef Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

For Almighty So 2, Keef teamed up with Ballout, G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red, and Quavo. The track, "Grape Trees," marks his and Sexyy Red's fourth time collaborating. Keef discussed their chemistry during an interview with Billboard earlier this year. “I just know she f**k with me real heavy," he said at the time. "I f**k with her, too. [She was] saying she wants to come through and I said, ‘Hell f**king yeah.’ You can really just tell she comes from where we come from.”

Check out Chief Keef's latest Instagram post above. Following the release of the new album, Keef is set to embark on the A Lil Tour. It will see him traveling across the U.S. for 17 dates, starting in Boston on July 16th. Other stops include Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chief Keef on HotNewHipHop.

