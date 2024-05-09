Chief Keef Previews "Almighty So 2" With A New Banger "Drifting Away"

Chief Keef is easily one of the most beloved artists from the 2010s. Overall, he dominated the Chicago music scene in the early 2010s thanks to his run of hit viral songs. Subsequently, he went on to become a prolific mixtape artist who has plenty of bangers to his name. One of his most iconic projects is Almighty So. For years, fans have been waiting for the sequel, and finally, they are getting it. On Friday, Almighty So 2 will be released to the masses after months of delays and pump fakes.

With this new album dropping in less than 12 hours from now, Keef decided to come through and drop a banger to get his fans excited. Below, you can find the new track "Drifting Away." With the female vocal sample all the way throughout the track, fans are going to be reminded of "Save Me," which has that iconic Katy Perry flip. That said, this song manages to stand on its own thanks to some incredible production and flows from Chief Keef that are going to have fans excited for what could be one of the best releases of the entire year.

Chief Keef Prepares Fans For "Almighty So 2"

There is a lot of hype around this project, and fans are hoping that Keef comes correct. However, based on this new single, fans have every reason to believe this will live up to the expectations. As of tomorrow, we will officially know the answer to that. It will be a great day for releases, especially since Gunna and Future are also dropping. Add Ghostface Killah and Conway The Machine into the equation, and you have an incredible Friday on your hands.

