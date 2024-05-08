Chief Keef Shares “Almighty So 2” Trailer Ahead Of Long-Awaited Release

Chief Keef has shared a trailer for his highly-anticipated new album, Almighty So 2, which appears to finally be dropping on Friday following several delays. In the video, the Chicago rapper approaches an altar while music seemingly from the album plays in the background. According to an Apple Music pre-save page, the project will include 17 songs and hit streaming platforms on Friday, May 10.

Fans on Reddit shared their excitement in response to the news. “I'm actually really hyped," one user wrote. "I haven't listened to chief keef in a loonnnggg time besides some of the classics here and there.” Another added: “This and the rumors of a Future mixtape dropping on the same day, is this 2024 or 2014 lol.” Future announced he's dropping a mixtape on May 10th on Twitter, Tuesday night. “F*ck yo album Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE," he wrote in part.

Chief Keef Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Almighty So 2 will feature collaborations with Quavo, Sexyy Red, Lil Gnar, G Herbo, and Tierra Whack. It'll be the fourth time Keef has teamed up with Sexyy Red. Speaking with Billboard for an interview earlier this year, he said of their partnership: “I just know she f**k with me real heavy. I f**k with her, too. [She was] saying she wants to come through and I said, ‘Hell f**king yeah.’ You can really just tell she comes from where we come from.” Check out the trailer for Almighty So 2 below.

Chief Keef Previews "Almighty So 2"

Chief Keef released the original Almighty So as a mixtape back in 2013. It'll be his first since dropping Dirty Nachos back in March with Mike Will Made It. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chief Keef on HotNewHipHop.

