Chief Keef, Mike WiLL Made-It, & Sexyy Red Drop Off Music Video For "DAMN SHORTY"

Just over a month ago, Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It, collaborated with Trap-A-Holics for their long-awaited mixtape DIRTY NACHOS. The rapper and producer tandem had been building up to this project for about a few years. In fact, the first single to be released for the project officially was "LOVE DON'T LIVE HERE," which hit streaming platforms all the way back on June 15, 2021. Then, just a couple of months later of that same year, "HARLEY QUINN" dropped. Things would not ramp up again for the tape until February of this year with the self-titled track. Now, Keef and Mike are dropping the first music video and "DAMN SHORTY" is the first track up to bat.

The song had one of just three features on the 18-song tracklist and Sexyy Red was one of them. This marked the third time that Red and Keef collaborated. Before, the Chicago influencer laid down vocals for one track off the Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). That was "Ghetto Princess," but Keef also contributed to a remix of "(F My Baby Dad)" called "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)."

"DAMN SHORTY" Music Video By Mike WiLL Made-It, Chief Keef, & Sexyy Red

The "DAMN SHORTY" music video sees Keef heading to gas stations and enjoying what appears to be a boujee dinner with Sexyy Red and Mike WiLL. While fans appear to be enjoying DIRTY NACHOS, Keef die-hards are still holding out hope for one more project to drop in 2024. That would be Almighty So 2, which would be following up the original from 2013. Be sure to watch the video and run up the views above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "DAMN SHORTY" by Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, and Mike WiLL Made-It? Is this the best track off of DIRTY NACHOS, why or why not? Where do you rank this against him and Red's previous work together? How soon will it be before Keef drops Almighty So 2? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chief Keef, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

