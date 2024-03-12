Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce Collaboration Tape "DIRTY NACHOS" & Its Release Date

Without a doubt, Mike WiLL Made-It and Chief Keef are some of the most respected artists we have in modern hip-hop. Both have contributed immensely to the trap rap/pop rap subgenres for over two decades. Each have worked with the best of the best and have numerous classics under their belts. However, these two do not have the most work experience as a duo. But, that is all changing in a couple of days. From numerous sources, as well as Mike's Instagram, we have word that he and Chief Keef will be dropping a mixtape called DIRTY NACHOS.

We originally reported that the lead single for this new team effort would actually be previewing Almighty So 2. This has been a project that Keef's fans have been eager to get their hands on for years. The first Almighty So dropped back in 2013 and there are rumors that its sequel will be out by March 29. Hopefully, that rings true. But for now, we are getting more music from the rapper and producer duo.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Tells Playboi Carti Fans To "Stay Tuned" For "Music" LP, But They Don't Trust It

Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Are Dropping DIRTY NACHOS March 15

Instead of it being for the Almighty So 2 project, "DIRTY NACHOS" will be for the mixtape of the same name. Fans can expect it to be out this Friday, March 15. Even though we only have ever gotten five tracks from Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It, this should still be a fun listen. The Georgia beatmaker posted a batch of images to his IG, saying, "@chieffkeeffsossa “DIRTY NACHOS” THE TAPE , FRIDAY😎🔋#ALMIGHTYSO2 #SOSAMADEIT LOADING…👂🏾🥁🌟"

What are your thoughts on Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It announcing their collaborative project DIRTY NACHOS? Do you think he will actually drop Almighty So 2 by the end of 2024 now? Is the self-titled single still in your rotation? If so, what is your favorite element of it and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Skip Bayless Set To Team Up With This NBA Legend As Shannon Sharpe Continues To Obliterate Him In The Ratings