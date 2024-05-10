Sexyy Red’s NSFW Thirst Traps Leave Chief Keef In Awe

It's no secret that Sexyy Red is a certified baddie, and evidently, she's not afraid to show it. Earlier this week, the "SkeeYee" performer took to Instagram to unveil a sultry series of thirst traps, posing in a sheer dress and a pair of rhinestone-studded pasties. Of course, the jaw-dropping shots had her fans impressed. They even earned a reaction from one of her favorite collaborators, Chief Keef.

He took to her comments section to weigh in on the eye-catching photos, simply writing, "lil hot a**." While it's up for debate whether or not this was a playful jab or a genuine compliment, fans can agree that chiming in at all means she caught his eye. This isn't the first time he had kind words for the "Get It Sexyy" rapper, however.

Chief Keef Reacts To Sexyy Red's New Photos

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef both performed at Rolling Loud LA back in March, and Sexyy joined him onstage for various songs. Billboard got to chat with the Chicago-born performer about his relationship with her backstage, and as expected, he had nothing but nice things to say. According to him, people love Sexyy Red because she's relatable, and he appreciates the respect she's shown him over the years. “She just … you could tell she really just come from where we come from. Sh*t. I just know she f*ck with me real heavy. I f*ck with her too. Saying she wants to come through and I said 'hell f*cking yeah,'" he explained.

Sexyy Red is a big fan of his too, even jokingly dubbing him her baby daddy in January, prior to the birth of her second child. What do you think of Sexyy Red's latest series of thirst traps? What about Chief Keef's reaction to them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

