Who Is Sexyy Red's Baby Daddy? She Points To Chief Keef Amid Bricc Baby Rumors

This week, Sexyy Red took to social media to share some sweet new maternity photos. She posed with none other than her unborn child's father, prompting social media sleuths to speculate. The man's face was censored in her post, and eventually, she took the photos of him down altogether. Regardless, fans are coming up with countless theories about who the man could be, and even have their sights set on some of her celebrity peers.

Amid the chatter, No Jumper posted about one of the men rumored to be her child's father. According to them, supporters' latest theory is that it's Bricc Baby. Sexyy Red took the opportunity to set the record straight, however, racing to the comments section to say "no way jose."

Sexyy Red Responds To "Nosey" Fans

She followed up with a joke about her baby father's true identity. "[Chief Keef] my bd ... yal happy now dayum." Sexyy Red didn't stop there, however. She went on to post the aforementioned maternity photos with Chief Keef's face superimposed over her child's real father's. "Here dang since yal so nosey," she captioned the hilarious images. At least for now, it appears as though Sexyy Red has no interest in identifying the man, and would prefer for fans to stay out of her personal life.

The father of her child isn't the only thing she's kept under wraps recently, however. Before announcing her pregnancy, the hitmaker was on tour with Drake, and reflected on concealing her growing bump in an interview with Billboard. "I’d be in the back room like trying to suck my stomach in, or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant, and I had to practice my breathing. Like, before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’" she recalled. What do you think about fans spreading rumors about who the father of Sexyy Red's unborn child is? What about her joking that it's Chief Keef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

