Sexyy Red Puts Chief Keef’s Chain In Her Panties Amid Romance Rumors

BYCaroline Fisher2.0K Views
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sexyy Red attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Sexyy Red isn't messing around.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef are a duo that never fails to put out great music together. As of late, however, some social media users have become suspicious that they're more than just collaborators. This isn't the first time the rappers have been subject to these sorts of rumors, but they only added fuel to the fire earlier this month with a series of suggestive selfies. In them, Sexyy Red rocked Chief Keef's chain, and they got awfully up close and personal.

The "SkeeYee" rapper later took to Instagram to clarify that their bond is more sibling-like than romantic, though many were simply not convinced. She later jokingly went off on the Chicago MC for flirting with King Von's sister, Kayla B. At this point, they appear to be playing into the rumors, with Sexyy making it overwhelmingly clear that she's determined to stake her claim.

Sexyy Red Poses With Chief Keef's Chain

In a new series of photos shared by Sexyy Red on Instagram today, she's seen posing alongside Chief Keef's chain. In a few of them, she even put it in her panties. "Iont care who wear dis mf nie," she captioned the carousel. As expected, her comments section is now flooded with fans and peers laughing at her wild antics, and also praising her for showing Kayla B that she's not messing around.

Fortunately, it looks like the two artists have more on the way, as earlier this month, he was spotted at her music video shoot. What do you think of Sexyy Red and Chief Keef playing into rumors that they're together? Do you think they would make a good couple or not? What about Sexyy Red putting Chief Keef's chain in her panties? Did she go too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

