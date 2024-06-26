Sexyy Red Puts Chief Keef’s Chain In Her Panties Amid Romance Rumors

Sexyy Red isn't messing around.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef are a duo that never fails to put out great music together. As of late, however, some social media users have become suspicious that they're more than just collaborators. This isn't the first time the rappers have been subject to these sorts of rumors, but they only added fuel to the fire earlier this month with a series of suggestive selfies. In them, Sexyy Red rocked Chief Keef's chain, and they got awfully up close and personal.

The "SkeeYee" rapper later took to Instagram to clarify that their bond is more sibling-like than romantic, though many were simply not convinced. She later jokingly went off on the Chicago MC for flirting with King Von's sister, Kayla B. At this point, they appear to be playing into the rumors, with Sexyy making it overwhelmingly clear that she's determined to stake her claim.

Sexyy Red Poses With Chief Keef's Chain

In a new series of photos shared by Sexyy Red on Instagram today, she's seen posing alongside Chief Keef's chain. In a few of them, she even put it in her panties. "Iont care who wear dis mf nie," she captioned the carousel. As expected, her comments section is now flooded with fans and peers laughing at her wild antics, and also praising her for showing Kayla B that she's not messing around.