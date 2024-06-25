Sexyy Red Announces Her Second Headlining Tour "4 President": Details

The St. Louis rapper has some fans concerned about certain cities not being included.

With Sexyy Red still at the peak of her powers, what better time than to reveal the 4 President tour. The St. Louis, Missouri rapper needs little to no introduction at this point. That is especially true if you are enveloped in the hip-hop sphere. From her never-ending list of hit songs to her instantly recognizable sound and style, there are not many bigger than her right now. On top of the fan acclaim, critics are also recognizing how she is delivering her music. Both of her LPs, Hood Hottest Princess and In Sexyy We Trust, are receiving high marks across the board.

To capitalize on her last release, Sexyy Red will be looking to win over some more votes 4 President before the polls close. This is now her second headlining tour, and it will kick off on August 22 in Seattle and running through October 5 at a current unknown location. Fans have been quick to take notice of this, as there are three blurred out dates and cities. Atlanta is one major market that is not on the slate, in addition to Chicago and D.C. Moving on from the locales, Sexyy Red will not be hitting the stage alone. Florida rising star Loe Shimmy, Atlanta's own Hunxho, and fellow St. Louis femcee BlakeIANA will all be coming along.

Sexyy Red Is Running "4 President" Alongside A Handful Of Special Guests

Additionally, there will be a surprise special guest, perhaps to be or not be announced later on. Drake could always be a possibility, but that remains to be seen. In terms of ticket sales, they will go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. However, there will also be three separate presale options, which will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local, and all of them start on Thursday, June 27. If you want to see the full information on admissions, click this link. With that in mind, get ready, because in the words of presidential candidate Sexyy Red, "WE POPPING OUT AND TURNING TF UP!".