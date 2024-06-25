Sexyy Red 2024 Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

Sexyy Red is coming to a city near you!

Hip-hop sensation Sexyy Red is hitting the road this summer, announcing the North American leg of her "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour." With her explosive energy and chart-topping hits, the tour promises to be an unforgettable experience. Sexyy Red, along with her supporting acts Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA, will bring their dynamic performances to 26 cities across the U.S. Kicking off in Seattle on August 22, the tour will make stops in major cities including San Diego, St. Louis, and New York, before concluding in Nashville on October 1. Get ready to experience the electrifying vibes and high-energy shows that Sexyy Red is known for.

Fresh Off Of In Sexyy We Trust

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Sexyy Red’s tour announcement follows the release of her latest mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, which includes hits like "Get It Sexyy" and "U My Everything" featuring Drake. This tour continues her streak of captivating live performances, having already impressed audiences at major events like Governor’s Ball and Roots Picnic. Expect a setlist packed with fan favorites such as "SkeeYee" and "Get It Sexyy," with crowds likely dancing and twerking on top of their seats.

Ticket Information

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Sexyy Red performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Fans eager to secure their spot for this high-energy tour can purchase tickets starting this Friday, June 28. Tickets will be available through the official tour website at sexyy4president.com. Given the anticipation surrounding Sexyy Red’s performances, it’s advisable to grab your tickets early to avoid missing out.

Supporting Acts

The "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour" is shaping up to be one of the most exciting tours of the year. With an extensive list of cities and a promise of electrifying performances, fans of Sexyy Red are in for a treat. Joining Sexyy Red on tour are her “cabinet members” Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and rising star BlakeIANA from St. Louis. These artists will set the stage each night with their unique sounds and energetic performances, making for a full night of unforgettable music.