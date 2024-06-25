Sexyy Red 2024 Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

Hip-hop sensation Sexyy Red is hitting the road this summer, announcing the North American leg of her "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour." With her explosive energy and chart-topping hits, the tour promises to be an unforgettable experience. Sexyy Red, along with her supporting acts Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA, will bring their dynamic performances to 26 cities across the U.S. Kicking off in Seattle on August 22, the tour will make stops in major cities including San Diego, St. Louis, and New York, before concluding in Nashville on October 1. Get ready to experience the electrifying vibes and high-energy shows that Sexyy Red is known for.
Fresh Off Of In Sexyy We Trust
Sexyy Red’s tour announcement follows the release of her latest mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, which includes hits like "Get It Sexyy" and "U My Everything" featuring Drake. This tour continues her streak of captivating live performances, having already impressed audiences at major events like Governor’s Ball and Roots Picnic. Expect a setlist packed with fan favorites such as "SkeeYee" and "Get It Sexyy," with crowds likely dancing and twerking on top of their seats.
Ticket Information
Fans eager to secure their spot for this high-energy tour can purchase tickets starting this Friday, June 28. Tickets will be available through the official tour website at sexyy4president.com. Given the anticipation surrounding Sexyy Red’s performances, it’s advisable to grab your tickets early to avoid missing out.
Supporting Acts
The "Sexyy Red 4 President Tour" is shaping up to be one of the most exciting tours of the year. With an extensive list of cities and a promise of electrifying performances, fans of Sexyy Red are in for a treat. Joining Sexyy Red on tour are her “cabinet members” Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and rising star BlakeIANA from St. Louis. These artists will set the stage each night with their unique sounds and energetic performances, making for a full night of unforgettable music.
Tour Dates & Locations
Seattle - August 22 - WAMU Theater
Portland - August 23 - Moda Center
Oakland - August 26 - Oakland Arena
San Diego - August 27 - Pechanga Arena
Fort Worth - August 30 - Dickies Arena
Cedar Park - September 1 - HEB Center
Oklahoma City - September 3 - Zoo Amphitheatre
Lincoln - September 5 - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Bonner Springs - September 6 - Azura Amphitheater
Minneapolis - September 7 - Armory
Milwaukee - September 9 - Fiserv Forum
Grand Rapids - September 10 - Van Andel Arena
St. Louis - September 13 - Enterprise Center
Columbus - September 14 - Nationwide Arena
Pittsburgh - September 15 - Petersen Events Center
Brooklyn - September 17 - Barclays Center
Philadelphia - September 20 - Liacouras Center
New Haven - September 21 - Westville Music Bowl
Tampa - September 25 - Amalie Arena
Orlando - September 26 - Addition Financial Arena
New Orleans - September 29 - Champions Square
Birmingham - September 30 - Legacy Arena
Nashville - October 1 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium