Sexyy Red's Upcoming Tour Is Allegedly Suffering From Low Ticket Sales

This quite a shocking development for one of the current faces of hip-hop.

Over the last year and change, Missouri rapper Sexyy Red has been going step for step with the rest of her contemporaries. Even though her musical style and antics is extremely divisive, you can still make the argument that she is number one right now. She has so many hits under her belt, especially from Hood Hottest Princess. Even her latest mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, is still receiving some praise despite there not being as many glaring bangers. Speaking of that most recent offering, the St. Louis native announced a tour surrounding it called Sexyy Red 4 President.

The hitmaker revealed the dates and ticket information a couple of weeks ago and this marks her second headlining trek. She is going to be joined by opening acts Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA, with a supposed surprise guest popping out for certain cities. However, reports are coming out that her presidential run is in some serious trouble financially speaking. According to The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, they both have gathered the sales numbers so far and they are quite shocking given Red's stature.

Sexyy Red's Presidential Run Is In Jeopardy

Out of the 85,217 tickets available for North America, only 37.11% of them have been purchased for 20/24 dates. If you multiply 85,217 by .3711, you will get around 31,624 tickets sold. Additionally, the potential average capacity per show will only be around 6,800. Because of this, there is a scenario in which Red could have to cancel her tour. While some fans are already trolling the artist online, there are others who are genuinely in shock. There are a few factors that could play into it such as people having tight budgets or just the hype not being there for this project. August 22 is the first stop for her, so she has time, but we will keep you in the loop moving forward.

What are your thoughts on Sexyy Red having issues selling tickets for her upcoming tour? What do you think the main cause(s) is? How do you see this playing out in the end? Do you think she is on the decline, or is she still a top five female rapper? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.