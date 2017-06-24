tour cancellation
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Intimate "Nicki Wrld Tour" Photos From The RoadThe rapper's European tour is back in full swing after reports of technical difficulties.By Erika Marie
- Music6ix9ine Says He Fired His Entire Team & Cancelled His TourIt may no longer be "TREYWAY."By Alex Zidel
- MusicGallant Cancels "Too Good To Be" TourGallant cancels dates for "Too Good To Be" tour.By Milca P.
- MusicLady Gaga Speaks On Why Her Joint Tour With Kanye West Was CanceledGaga speaks on the cancelation of her joint "Fame Kills" tour with Ye.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSource Says Justin Bieber Is "Becoming The Tom Cruise" Of His ChurchJustin Bieber could be harming his music career.By Matt F
- MusicXXXTentacion Has Postponed His "Revenge Tour""We will have fun and meet soon!"By Milca P.