Joey Bada$$' "Dark Aura Tour" Abruptly Canceled Less Than Two Weeks Before Kickoff

In a sudden and disappointing turn, Joey Bada$$' highly anticipated "Dark Aura Tour," has been reportedly cancelled. The North American tour was originally scheduled to kick off October 16 in Boston and was planned as a 25-city run. The tour was set to feature Ab-Soul and Rapsody as special guests. In addition, it was set to make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and a hometown show in Brooklyn.

The news comes as a shock to most fans as the "Dark Aura Tour" was only just announced in August. Furthermore, the rapper recently released his album Lonely At The Top, last month. The album marked a significant return for the Brooklyn MC, who hadn’t released a full-length project since 2022’s 2000.

Fans first became aware of the cancellation when ticket holders began receiving notifications that individual dates had been called off. As of now, no official public statement from Joey Bada$$ or his management has confirmed the reasoning behind the decision. However, that has not stopped people from speculating that logistical hurdles, low ticket sales, or personal reasons may have played a role.

Some of those rumors were further substantiated when Rapsody took to X to say that low ticket sales were not the reason.

Rapsody Says Ticket Sales Not The Reason For Cancellation

"Guys. Stop being simple," Rapsody wrote on X. "There are a number of reasons tours get cancelled. Tickets sales was not a reason here. Relax. with love!"

For those who purchased tickets, refund procedures are reportedly underway. Adding clarity, an Atlanta venue that was set to host Joey on November 5 shared: "Due to circumstances out of our control, Joey Bada$$ has to cancel his tour including our Atlanta Date on 11/5. Refunds will be automatically processed. Stay tuned for a date next year!"