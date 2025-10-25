Joey Bada$$ Explains Why He Canceled Tour With Ab-Soul & Rapsody

In a clip caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, the Brooklyn MC sat down with the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where the hosts asked him about the tour cancelation, his label situation, and where his career is at. Joey revealed that this was his first time addressing all that, and that he thought a lot about how he wanted to do it. He said he chose "raw honesty" despite others advising otherwise.

"My honest truth why I canceled this tour is that my mental health was just not aligned with it," Joey Bada$$ revealed. "I did not feel mentally fit enough to embark on this journey. I got my five-month-old son. We're trying to figure out vaccinations and all this stuff. It's just such a critical time. My energy level was at an all-time low."

In addition, the "BK'S FINEST" spitter also denied rumors that the "Dark Aura" trek didn't manifest this time around due to low ticket sales. "I seen a lot of people talking about, 'Oh, yeah, obviously, the tour tickets didn't sell,'" he remarked. "Listen, I've been touring for a long time. Tickets sell. This goes back to freedom. I had to choose me.

Joey Bada$$ Tour

"And I'm really, sincerely sorry about all of my fans that I've disappointed and let down who was excited in seeing me," Joey Bada$$ continued. "Y'all money has been refunded, I seen that... I was excited to see y'all too. But I just did not have the bandwidth myself. I had to choose me. And it's funny because I really was just going to go through with it, despite me knowing that I was going to be suffering inside. And I happened to open up to one of my team members.