The tour announcement comes after Joey Bada$$ had to delay the release of his highly-anticipated new album.

Joey Bada$$ will be embarking on a tour in promotion of his upcoming album, Lonely At The Top, later this year alongside Ab-Soul and Rapsody. He made the announcement on Monday with the release of a new single, "Dark Aura," which shares its name with the tour.

The 25-stop tour will be kicking off on October 16 in Boston. From there, Joey will be performing in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more cities before wrapping up on November 20 in Philadelphia.

When Joey shared the tour dates on Instagram, fans in the comments section expressed their excitement. "I am so there! Both Rapsody and Ab-Soul in the building! My soul has been eating all year long!" one user wrote. Others asked him to add dates in Europe, as the shows are currently constrained to North America.

Joey Bada$$ "Lonely At The Top" Release Date

Joey Bada$$ originally intended to release Lonely At The Top on August 1, but just a few days beforehand, he let fans know the project was being delayed. In doing so, he blamed his record label, Columbia Records, claiming that he fully completed the album on time.

“The album is not dropping Aug. 1. I’m f—king sorry. I’m ashamed, I’m f—king disappointed I wanted to take accountability and responsibility because I’m not ever gon’ leave y’all high and dry," he said in the video, as caught by Billboard. “My s—t got pushed back because the label pushed my s—t back,” he claimed. “My album is signed, sealed and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t ‘cause of no sample clearances. This ain’t ‘cause of no features, this ain’t ‘cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist’s way … I’ve been moving on rogue time.”

After the delay, Joey will now be dropping Lonely At The Top on August 29. Tickets for The Dark Aura Tour will be going on sale for the general public on Thursday, August 21.

