According to Joey Bada$$, his goal was "never to come for the West Coast," and he meant no disrespect to Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this year, Joey Bada$$ ignited a rap battle with various West Coast rappers. This includes Az Chike, REASON, Daylyt, Ray Vaughn, and more. It all started in January with the release of his track "The Ruler's Back," but according to him, his goal was "never to come for the West Coast."

"My energy was more connected to, like, it was really in the spirit of, 'Yo you having y'all moment, but New York City got something to say too' type of thing," he explained during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "People had their complications with that, like, 'Oh y'all had y'all moment. We ain't say nothing.'"

"But I'm like it's 2025 and it's playful. It was a playful nature for me. This rap sh*t is a sport and I have so many allies on the West," Joey continued. "From my perspective, if you really seen it, I didn't mean no disrespect. That wasn't my intention, but I'm like 'Yo we rappin'."

Joey Bada$$ Lonely At The Top

He also shut down the narrative that he was hating on Kendrick Lamar in particular, clarifying that he has nothing but respect for him. "I was Crip Walking to 'Not Like Us' all summer," he admitted.

During the interview, Joey also discussed his upcoming album Lonely At The Top, which is slated for release on August 29. He explained how it got delayed due to his label, which he ranted about at the end of July.

"My sh*t got pushed back because the label pushed my sh*t back," he said on Instagram at the time. "My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t cause of no sample clearances, this ain’t cause of no features, this ain’t cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist's way."

"I’m signed to Columbia Records. But for the longest time, I just ain’t been f*cking with them," he added. "Because all they do is get in my way, they really don’t f*cking contribute to nothing."

