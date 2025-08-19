Joey Bada$$ Considering Locking In With One Producer For His Next Project

BY Zachary Horvath 158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
9th Annual "Million Dollar Giveback" Christmas Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Joey Bada$$ appears at the 9th Annual "Million Dollar Giveback" Christmas Event on December 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Single producer albums have been all the craze lately and it seems that might be Joey Bada$$'s next venture after "Lonely at the Top."

Joey Bada$$'s return is finally upon us after his label, Columbia Records, delayed his next album, Lonely at the Top. But even though that is the main focus for the Brooklyn spitter right now, that doesn't mean he isn't plotting his next move. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the Pro Era founder revealed that he would consider tapping in with one producer for his follow-up.

In a clip caught by gothamhiphop on X, Charlamagne tha God threw out several beat smiths he thinks Joey should collaborate with. He listed off Havoc of Mobb Deep, Pete Rock, and DJ Premier. It's worth noting that Charlamagne said he would want to hear the "ABK" rapper over 90s New York production.

The idea was inspired by Metro Boomin's recent mixtape, A FUTURISTIC SUMMA and the tribute to 2000s Atlanta hip-hop. Joey Bada$$ is totally onboard with that and those names, but he would consider cheffing a tape with just one of them.

In revealing that, he shared that he and Statik Selektah, who will produce some of LATT, already have a "project of material in the vault." Moreover, he really focused his attention on The Alchemist and doing something with him.

"I would love to do a project with Alchemist," he said.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Rap Sheet: Lawsuits & Arrests

Joey Bada$$ Lonely at the Top

Charlamagne looped the conversation back to New York natives only though, and it seems that Joey has options in that vein, too. "Me and Havoc been talking about working too. Pete Rock is my man. Me and Pete Rock first worked together in 2012. We still got some sh*t on the hard drive from then that's heat. We can definitely make it happen."

Overall, it would be really amazing to hear Joey and one producer go tit for tat on a tight project. There's been great examples of it over the last five years or so, with Uncle Al having some of the best of the best.

But while we hope for that to come to fruition, we do have a definite thing coming our way. Lonely at the Top will be dropping and doing so on August 29. We have two singles from the project out in "ABK" and "DARK AURA," which dropped on Monday, August 18.

Despite the issues with Columbia, they are still distributing his first record since 2022's 2000.

Read More: Karrueche Tran’s Dating History

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Image via HNHH Original Content 10 Essential Joey Bada$$ Tracks 74.2K
Joey Badass Release Date New Album Lonely At The Top Hip Hop News Music Joey Bada$$ Updates Release Date For New Album "Lonely At The Top" 1.5K
Joey Badass - The Ruler's Back Songs Joey Badass Announces Triumphant Return With “The Ruler's Back” 4.2K
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Reviews Review: Joey Bada$$'s "Summer Knights" 24.9K
Comments 0