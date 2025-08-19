Joey Bada$$'s return is finally upon us after his label, Columbia Records, delayed his next album, Lonely at the Top. But even though that is the main focus for the Brooklyn spitter right now, that doesn't mean he isn't plotting his next move. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the Pro Era founder revealed that he would consider tapping in with one producer for his follow-up.

In a clip caught by gothamhiphop on X, Charlamagne tha God threw out several beat smiths he thinks Joey should collaborate with. He listed off Havoc of Mobb Deep, Pete Rock, and DJ Premier. It's worth noting that Charlamagne said he would want to hear the "ABK" rapper over 90s New York production.

The idea was inspired by Metro Boomin's recent mixtape, A FUTURISTIC SUMMA and the tribute to 2000s Atlanta hip-hop. Joey Bada$$ is totally onboard with that and those names, but he would consider cheffing a tape with just one of them.

In revealing that, he shared that he and Statik Selektah, who will produce some of LATT, already have a "project of material in the vault." Moreover, he really focused his attention on The Alchemist and doing something with him.

"I would love to do a project with Alchemist," he said.

Joey Bada$$ Lonely at the Top

Charlamagne looped the conversation back to New York natives only though, and it seems that Joey has options in that vein, too. "Me and Havoc been talking about working too. Pete Rock is my man. Me and Pete Rock first worked together in 2012. We still got some sh*t on the hard drive from then that's heat. We can definitely make it happen."

Overall, it would be really amazing to hear Joey and one producer go tit for tat on a tight project. There's been great examples of it over the last five years or so, with Uncle Al having some of the best of the best.

But while we hope for that to come to fruition, we do have a definite thing coming our way. Lonely at the Top will be dropping and doing so on August 29. We have two singles from the project out in "ABK" and "DARK AURA," which dropped on Monday, August 18.