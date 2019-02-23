next album
- MusicKid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On FilmThe Cleveland crooner said that his next musical project is almost done, and told fans to expect an LP every other year amid his film strides.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIggy Azalea Hired Tory Lanez As Executive Producer On Her Next Album, Her Letter SaysThe Australian rapper urged the judge to consider a non-deportation sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKiller Mike Provides Update On Run The Jewels' Next AlbumKiller Mike says that the fifth Run The Jewels album is almost done.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Wants SZA On His Next AlbumThe Chicago MC praised the "SOS" star on Instagram and asked his fans to let her know that "Smurk need her."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFly Ty Provides Nicki Minaj UpdateFly Ty shared an update on Nicki Minaj on his Instagram Story.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Says He Wants To Become A BillionaireFuture says he wants to be the next billionaire in hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- MusicSounwave Says Kendrick Lamar Is Already Starting Work On Next AlbumSounwave and Kendrick Lamar have begun work on a new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicBobby Shmurda Teases New Music With DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert & MoreBobby Shmurda teased new music with Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era RumorsThe Barbz are predicting a new Nicki era is upon us. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals His Next Project Will Be "I Am Not A Human Being III"Lil Wayne revealed that he's working on "I Am Not a Human Being III" for his next album.By Cole Blake
- MusicThundercat Confirms He's Involved With Kendrick Lamar's Upcoming AlbumThundercat confirmed that Kendrick Lamar is, in fact, working on a new album, to which the bassist has contributed his musical talents.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Vows Next Album Will Be Shorter Than "Scorpion"Drake is aiming for his sixth studio album to be more of a "realistic offering." By Noah C
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Next Album Rumoured To Be Complete & Rock-InfluencedA music industry insider may have stumbled upon some #K5 details. By Noah C
- MusicLogic Reveals Next Album Is A Sequel To "Under Pressure"Logic fans, rejoice!By Alex Zidel
- MusicG-Eazy Breaks Down Highly-Anticipated Lil Wayne Collaboration, Teases Next AlbumG-Eazy talks shop before taking the stage in Poland.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosScHoolboy Q Dumps On Elon Musk In The "Numb Numb Juice" VideoScHoolboy Q drops the "Numb Numb Juice" music video complete with a Tyler the Creator cameo, and plenty of spoofs.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Set To Debut "Middle Child" Music Video On MondayJ. Cole is amping up the GOAT talk ahead of Monday's "Middle Child" video release.By Devin Ch