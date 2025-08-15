Joey Bada$$ Updates Release Date For New Album "Lonely At The Top"

Oct 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; American rapper Joey Bada$$ performs after the annual Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Joey Bada$$ popped off on Columbia Records for delaying "Lonely At The Top" from its original August 1 release date.

Joey Bada$$ emerged victorious – in some fans' eyes – from an East Coast/West Coast rap battle earlier this year with the likes of Ray Vaughn, Loaded Lux, Daylyt, REASON, Nyck Caution, and more. But what fans really want to hear is his new album Lonely At The Top.

The Pro Era icon will soon release his first album in three years, and with so much lyrical practice as of late, die-hards can't wait to dive in. However, you may be asking yourself, "Wasn't this supposed to come out a few weeks ago?"

Well, Columbia Records delayed Joey Bada$$' new album's release from its original August 1 drop date, and he wasn't happy at all. "My s**t got pushed back because the label pushed my s**t back," he expressed online. "My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t cause of no sample clearances, this ain’t cause of no features, this ain’t cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artists way."

"I’m signed to Columbia Records, but for the longest time, I just ain’t been f***ing with them," the Brooklyn native continued. "Because all they do is get in my way. They really don’t f***ing contribute to nothing."

Joey Bada$$ New Album

Fortunately for fans, it seems like Joey Bada$$' Lonely At The Top is actually coming out. In a new video caught by yours truly on Twitter, featuring him at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club and Restaurant in Manhattan, he revealed the updated release date of August 29. In other words, we will finally hear this album two weeks from now. Barring any other issues or behind-the-scenes drama, it looks like Joey and Columbia were able to work something out.

Will this result in the best album of this catalog yet? We can't wait to find out. Joey Bada$$' "ABK" single certainly previewed a lot of fire and fury on this upcoming tracklist. Still, we don't expect everything to prioritize pure barrages of bars. Part of his compelling artistry is his balance, especially in recent years, so hopefully we're getting greatness.

