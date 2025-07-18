Joey Bada$$ Is Still On His Rap Battle Energy On "ABK"

Joey Bada$$ boldly decided to start beefing with the West Coast at the top of 2025 with his triumphant and fiery single, "The Ruler's Back." There, he took some pretty direct shots at the almighty Kendrick Lamar. He didn't reply, but he was steadily swarmed by several MCs.
TDE's Ray Vaughn was the first to punch back and held his own at points. Eventually, he was joined by battle rapper Daylyt, REASON, Az Chike, and countless others. But for most, Joey Bada$$ was still the clear winner.
Now, fresh off of this impressive victory, the "Beast Coast boogeyman" is back and on that similar energy he had on display during the battle. "ABK" (Anybody Killa) is just as mean and confident and has plenty more quotables.
"I'm on some rap Rapper-punzel sh*t, tell 'em I'll be here long / I got hands for n****s that bear arms / Make no mistake, I came to put some heads on the stake," he says at the start of his second verse.
Once again, Joey's Pro Era label mate Kirk Knight does a spectacular job at supporting the MC's braggadocio with a high octane and multi-faceted instrumental.
Making this record even more thrilling is that this is seemingly a single for an upcoming project. Joey revealed on an Instagram Story that "ABK" would be coming to DSPs following a Jimmy Kimmel Live performance of it.
However, what also included was "#LONELYATTHEOP." Confirming that this would be the title was Jelly Roll, who introduced Bada$$ to the stage in this clip here. A release date isn't available but seeing Joey come back with such a vengeance is great to see.
Joey Bada$$ "ABK"
Quotable Lyrics:
Leave you boys more bars, tryna send the G-League n****s after the All-Star
Treat you n****s like I'm scrimmage playin', quit dribblin' in my lane
Rap game Allen I., but we ain't talkin' 'bout a game
Instead we talkin' 'bout practice, n****s got this sh*t backwards
I'm a franchise player, this ain't a even matchup
