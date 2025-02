Artist Bio Follow

Kirk Knight dabbles in both production and rapping as part of NYC's burgeoning Pro Era crew. The Pro Era collective is led by Joey Bada$$, and includes a bunch of upcoming rappers from the city, including Kirk, CJ Fly, Nyck Caution, Dessy Hinds and more.

In terms of production, Kirk handled Joey Bada$$'s "Big Dusty" off his debut album, as well as "Hazeus View." He's also produced for Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins, whom he's toured the country with as part of The Smoker's Club tour, too.