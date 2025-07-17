Joey Bada$$ confirmed the title of his next album will be Lonely At The Top during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. Jelly Roll, who was serving as a guest host for the episode, introduced Joey as the musical performer by referencing his plans for a new album.

On the show, Joey performed what appears to be a lead single from the project, "ABK." Throughout the song, he boasts about his talents on the mic, following his viral feuds with Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and several more artists. "Everybody got a price and I’m owed this here / Who wanna go bar for bar? Somebody hold my beer / Y'all n****s ain't war-prepared, my sword is near / The King Arthur rap extraordinaire," he raps.

While it may end up being the lead single from Lonely At The Top, it's far from the first track Joey Bada$$ has dropped in 2025. He kicked the year off with his "The Ruler's Back" single, in which he proclaimed the East Coast's dominance. This led to the aforementioned feuds with several West Coast artists.

When Is Joey Bada$$'s New Album Releasing?

While Joey didn't provide any further details on the album while performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he has previously spoken about when fans can expect the project. Back in May, he hinted at having an album in store while appearing on UPROXX’s video series Sound Check. “The goal is to get the album out before August 30,” he said at the time.

Outside of just music, 2025 has been a major year for Joey. He and his partner, Serayah, recently confirmed the birth of their first child together. In June, Serayah shared a wholesome photo of their son on Instagram. She previously revealed her pregnancy during New York Fashion Week in February.