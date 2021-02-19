jimmy kimmel live
- MusicDiddy Remembers What Helped Him Become A Billionaire: "I Think About It Every Day"He attributes to all of his hard work as a kid. By Zachary Horvath
- TVJeremy Renner Appears On Jimmy Kimmel As Recovery ContinuesRenner appeared in good spirits and good health on the late night show.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Dicky Says Usher Is The Reason He Strips During ConcertsLil Dicky says that seeing Usher in concert is what inspired him to start stripping down at his own shows.By Noah Grant
- MusicCoi Leray Gives Stunning Performance Of "Players" On Jimmy Kimmel"Players" recently became Leray's first top 20 hit on Billboard.By Thomas Galindo
- TVQuentin Tarantino Rejects Kanye's "Django Unchained" ClaimsYe said Tarantino stole his idea & made "Django Unchained," but the famed filmmaker is saying that wasn't the case.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture Performs "Love You Better" On Jimmy Kimmel, Travis Scott Serves As Creative DirectorTravis Scott serves as the creative director of Future's late-night performance of "LOVE YOU BETTER" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDesus Nice Takes Over "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Jokes About Being Fired From ShowtimeAfter parting ways with The Kid Mero, Desus is not filling in Kimmel's late-night gig.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAlfonso Ribeiro Is Fed Up Of Fans Asking Him To Do "The Carlton"Ribeiro finds it bizarre that fans would expect him to dance on command.By Alexander Cole
- TVPete Davidson Gifted Kim Kardashian Their “SNL” Costumes On Valentine’s DayThe couple shared their first on-screen kiss on a magic carpet before their relationship even began.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMGK Goes Undercover On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" To Get People's Real Opinions Of Him: WatchMGK covered his tattoos and put on a wig before hitting up the streets of Hollywood.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJimmy Kimmel Jokes About Ye's Diss Track: "Pete Is One Taylor Swift Away From The Heartbreak Trifecta"Kimmel also brought up his infamous 2013 Twitter feud with "The Life of Pablo" rapper.By Hayley Hynes
- TVRegina King, Tom Holland, Kevin Hart, John Cena & More Read Mean Tweets On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”“Regina King is too muscular,” one person wrote. “She liable to pull a d*ck out.”By Hayley Hynes
- TVPenn Badgley Says There Is A Petition To Include Cardi B In Season 4 Of "You"Penn Badgley sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk all things Cardi. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Drops Around $20K When Visiting Strip ClubsThe actress admitted to being a regular at Magic City and revealed how many times a year she frequents strip clubs.By Erika Marie
- TVSeth MacFarlane Takes Shots At FOX For COVID Misinformation With "Family Guy" PSA“We’ve got to do something too.”By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Sounds Off On Jimmy Kimmel: "F**k You Bro"Logan Paul is upset with Jimmy Kimmel. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLizzo Reveals Drake Reached Out After Her Raunchy Lyric About HimDrake allegedly reached out to Lizzo over her lyric in "Rumors."By Alex Zidel
- TVMegan Fox Details Ayahuasca Trip With MGKMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's ayahuasca trip brought them to Hell.By Kevin Quinitchett
- TVKodak Black Performs On TV For First Time Since Prison ReleaseWhat did you think of Kodak's late-night performance?By Taya Coates
- MusicNav Brings Out Gunna For A Hallucinating Jimmy Kimmel PerformanceNav and Gunna hit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to perform "Young Wheezy."By Joshua Robinson