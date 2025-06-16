Wiz Khalifa Speaks On The Absurd Amount Of Joints He Smokes Every Day

Wiz Khalifa is one of hip-hop's biggest devil's lettuce advocates, and he wasn't scared to tell Jimmy Kimmel about his high tolerance.

Wiz Khalifa has been on a promo run these days to support his new album Kush + Orange Juice 2, and that first ingredient is very important to him. He's been one of hip-hop's biggest marijuana advocates for over a decade now, which means his tolerance and inclusion in his lifestyle is at true veteran status at this point.

As caught by Billboard, Wiz recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday (June 13) to chop it up with the late night talk shot host. During their conversation, he revealed that he apparently smokes about 30 joints every day.

"I have things to do. I work out, I got kids. So I do a lot of different things," Wiz Khalifa remarked concerning his smoking habits. "Somebody put it a really good way the other day. You smoke and then you just challenge yourself to do normal things throughout the day… I enjoy it."

Elsewhere, he explained how this "mental exercise" even became a habit in the first place when he was younger. "It was just for music purposes," the Pittsburgh MC stated. "Like, being in the studio and hanging around other musicians, it was just the thing to do. It kind of became something that, you know, later on in life helped me to get through a lot of things."

Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa

Funnily enough, Jimmy Kimmel also asked about Wiz Khalifa's flat Earth beliefs, and we'll let you uncover that conversation for yourself as a treat. Wiz also performed the Kush + Orange Juice 2 cut "5 Star" on the late night show.

Also, what's funny about Wiz Khalifa's rap status as a cannabis connoisseur is that he can tussle with the best of the best. In fact, it turns out that he was the one to smoke with Snoop Dogg's sons first before Tha Doggfather even got the chance.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old wears many hats and has a lot to keep up with in life. His career, his family, his business endeavors... It can definitely be a lot. So we don't think Wiz will diminish his joint intake anytime soon, and we just hope he continues to enjoy responsibly.

