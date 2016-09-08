joints
- MusicVic Mensa Donates $10k In Gas & Pre-Rolled Joints For Chicago ResidentsVic Mensa helped out Chicago residents by supplying $10,000 in gas over Labor Day weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureToo $hort Partners With Cannabis Company To Release His Own Line Of JointsDecades in the making.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentRay J Launches Cannabis Company, Offering "Ray Jay's"He's onto something. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSnoop Dogg Is Using Donald Trump As An AshtraySnoop Dogg continues to hate on Mr. 45.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMarlboro Cigarette Owner Allegedly In Talks To Buy Canadian Weed Grower AphriaThe tobacco industry branches out. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Gnar Rolls A "Lazy Blunt" On "How To Roll" & Explains His Hatred For WaxLil Gnar is not too picky with his weed, but he won't smoke your wax.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan & Noah Cyrus Gift Her Dad Billy Ray A Bong & Joints For His 57th BirthdayLil Xan & Noah Cyrus help Billy Ray Cyrus ring in his 57th birthday with a bong & pre-rolled joints.By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz Explores A Marijuana Paradise On "Most Expensivest"This is what heaven must look like. By Karlton Jahmal
- HNHH TVWaka Flocka Recalls Being High For Three Days Straight On "How To Roll"Waka Flocka joins us on the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- HNHH TVLarry June Details A Hilarious Trip On Edibles In "How To Roll"Larry June joins us for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- HNHH TVFlatbush Zombies Break Down Proper Smoking Etiquette On "How To Roll"Flatbush Zombies join us for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWaka Flocka Says He Fired Seth Rogen From Blunt-Rolling PositionSeth Rogen is no longer working as Waka Flocka's blunt-roller.By Alex Zidel
- LifeGroup Of Moms Caught Smoking "Celebratory Joint" After Dropping Kids Off For The First Day Of SchoolIt's a celebration, bitches.By Kyle Rooney