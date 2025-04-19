Wiz Khalifa Hilariously Recalls How He Was The First To Get Snoop Dogg's Kids High

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg are the two biggest potheads in all of hip-hop. Both even have their own weed brands in Leafs By Snoop and Khalifa Kush, respectively. Moreover, they even made a comedy film centering around the devil's lettuce back in 2012 called Mac & Devin Go to High School.
The Pittsburgh rapper reminisced about it a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid per HipHopDX and recalled one hilarious moment in particular. While Snoop Dogg was out of his trailer shooting scenes for the nearly 13-year-old film, Wiz was chilling with the West Coast icon's two boys. Those would be Cordae and Cordell Broadus, who were around 18 and 15.
While they were kicking it, he decided to smoke with them. However, what Wiz Khalifa didn't know was that they had never been introduced to weed prior. The now 37-year-old recalled the moment with a hearty laugh, "I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids. We were shooting High School, the movie, and he was out of the trailer doing his part. And he came back in the trailer and was like, 'Y’all little motherf*ckers is high!'"
Wiz Khalifa Kush + Orange Juice 2
He added, "I thought they had already smoked, though! I’m like, 'These are Snoop’s kids, of course they smoke!' They got high with me first. Crazy." This interview coincides with the release of his brand-new album, Kush + Orange Juice 2.
Of course, it is the long-awaited sequel to his original 2010 mixtape of the same name. Wiz Khalifa had been hyping it up for a few months, dropping the first single back in October, "Khalifa's Home." The project spans 23 tracks with an hour and 16-minute runtime.
Moreover, it's a stacked project. Wiz decided to bring on the likes of Don Toliver, DJ Quik, Smoke DZA, Larry June, Chevy Woods, Juicy J and more. Talking about the creation of the record, Khalifa talked about how high he was throughout the process. "I lost count of how many joints it took to make this one," he said while smiling. "Too many to remember."