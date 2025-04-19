Wiz Khalifa Hilariously Recalls How He Was The First To Get Snoop Dogg's Kids High

With Snoop Dogg being the king of lighting up, you would think that Wiz Khalifa wouldn't be the one to introduce his kids to weed.

While they were kicking it, he decided to smoke with them. However, what Wiz Khalifa didn't know was that they had never been introduced to weed prior. The now 37-year-old recalled the moment with a hearty laugh, "I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids. We were shooting High School, the movie, and he was out of the trailer doing his part. And he came back in the trailer and was like, 'Y’all little motherf*ckers is high!'"

The Pittsburgh rapper reminisced about it a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid per HipHopDX and recalled one hilarious moment in particular. While Snoop Dogg was out of his trailer shooting scenes for the nearly 13-year-old film, Wiz was chilling with the West Coast icon's two boys. Those would be Cordae and Cordell Broadus, who were around 18 and 15.

