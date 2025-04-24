Wiz Khalifa Leaves The Joe Budden Podcast Speechless With His Massive Feature Price

Wiz Khalifa recently fed fans yet again with the long-awaited Kush + Orange Juice 2, although this big event album follows years and years of hard work. Whether through other projects, partnerships, brand deals, and specifically guest verses, he's apparently raking in a lot of cash.

The Pittsburgh rapper recently made a stop on The Joe Budden Podcast. You probably already saw his big headline. But beyond Wiz Khalifa's flat Earth beliefs, he also left the crew speechless when asked about his feature price since the days of the massive hit "See You Again."

"They’re still the same," he remarked. "250 [thousand dollars], 250. Oh, you talking about for a show or a verse?" Wiz clarified this doesn't guarantee a music video appearance. Also, he claimed he gets up to $2 million per show these days.

"I have worldwide songs," he stated, per Complex. "I got stuff that people sing in China or Brazil or New Zealand and Thailand and Germany [and] Norway and stuff like Korea, you know what I’m saying?"

Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg Movie

Other surprising revelations from the 37-year-old these days are not as financial as they are... well, recreational. During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Wiz Khalifa recalled the time he got the two sons of Snoop Dogg high for the first time.

It was on the set of the rappers' Mac & Devin Go To High School film from 2012, which itself is an ode to the devil's lettuce. Apparently, Tha Doggfather was out of his trailer at one point. When he came back, Wiz came to the realization the two boys hadn't gotten high before. But it was too late.

"I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids," Wiz Khalifa recalled concerning Snoop Dogg's sons. "We were shooting High School, the movie, and he was out of the trailer doing his part. And he came back in the trailer and was like, 'Y’all little motherf***ers is high! I thought they had already smoked, though! I’m like, 'These are Snoop’s kids, of course they smoke!' They got high with me first. Crazy."