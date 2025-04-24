Wiz Khalifa Leaves The Joe Budden Podcast Speechless With His Massive Feature Price

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wiz Khalifa Joe Budden Podcast Feature Price Hip Hop News
Jul 17, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist and actor Wiz Khalifa reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Of course, you may have seen this Wiz Khalifa interview with "The Joe Budden Podcast" for Wiz's flat Earth conspiracy theory.

Wiz Khalifa recently fed fans yet again with the long-awaited Kush + Orange Juice 2, although this big event album follows years and years of hard work. Whether through other projects, partnerships, brand deals, and specifically guest verses, he's apparently raking in a lot of cash.

The Pittsburgh rapper recently made a stop on The Joe Budden Podcast. You probably already saw his big headline. But beyond Wiz Khalifa's flat Earth beliefs, he also left the crew speechless when asked about his feature price since the days of the massive hit "See You Again."

"They’re still the same," he remarked. "250 [thousand dollars], 250. Oh, you talking about for a show or a verse?" Wiz clarified this doesn't guarantee a music video appearance. Also, he claimed he gets up to $2 million per show these days.

"I have worldwide songs," he stated, per Complex. "I got stuff that people sing in China or Brazil or New Zealand and Thailand and Germany [and] Norway and stuff like Korea, you know what I’m saying?"

Read More: J. Cole Officially Shares The Wiz Khalifa Version Of "cLOUDs" To His Blog

Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg Movie

Other surprising revelations from the 37-year-old these days are not as financial as they are... well, recreational. During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Wiz Khalifa recalled the time he got the two sons of Snoop Dogg high for the first time.

It was on the set of the rappers' Mac & Devin Go To High School film from 2012, which itself is an ode to the devil's lettuce. Apparently, Tha Doggfather was out of his trailer at one point. When he came back, Wiz came to the realization the two boys hadn't gotten high before. But it was too late.

"I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids," Wiz Khalifa recalled concerning Snoop Dogg's sons. "We were shooting High School, the movie, and he was out of the trailer doing his part. And he came back in the trailer and was like, 'Y’all little motherf***ers is high! I thought they had already smoked, though! I’m like, 'These are Snoop’s kids, of course they smoke!' They got high with me first. Crazy."

All in all, whenever you see the "Pimps N Hustlers" spitter do another feature, just think of all you would do with $250,000.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Admits It Took An Infinite Amount Of Weed To Create "Kush & OJ 2"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
"Mac &amp; Devin Go To High School" Blu-ray &amp; DVD Release Party - Arrivals Music Wiz Khalifa Hilariously Recalls How He Was The First To Get Snoop Dogg's Kids High 1102
Syndication: Arizona Republic Music Wiz Khalifa Boldly Explains Why He's A Flat Earther 1.7K
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Original Content Top 25 Best Wiz Khalifa Songs of All Time 104.5K
snoop-dogg-wiz Songs Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg Reunite On "Don't Text Don't Call" 5.6K