Wiz Khalifa & Luh Tyler Drop An Anthem For The "Pimps n Hustlers"

Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler may be the next slept on dynamic duo after going 3/3 with "Pimps n Hustlers." The Pittsburgh native and Florida youngster first linked up for a remix of the latter's "Florida Boy" hit. After that, Mr. Skii would return the favor and provide a feature on Wiz's YouTube exclusive cut "Blindfold."
Their styles complimented each other so well that he decided to bring him on board for his Kush + Orange Juice 2 tape released this past weekend. "Pimps n Hustlers," like many of the tracks on this long-awaited sequel, is ideal for the weed sessions. The beat, provided by Cardo, is smooth as hell with shades of New Orleans bounce and G-funk.
Moreover, the hazy and smoky delivers from Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler fit the vibe so perfectly. The bars aren't going to melt your brain, but they are extremely chill in the best ways. "Soon as I'm done, she can have you right back / Take a hit of this kush and relax, throw these racks / We could be at my place in 'bout thirty-five flat." Spin "Pimps n Hustlers" with the YouTube link found below.
Wiz Khalifa & Luh Tyler "Pimps n Hustlers"
Quotable Lyrics:
Tyler ran his bands up, now he getting rich (I'm getting rich)
No time for no games, man, it's time to handle biz
You get rich, n****s change up, that just how it is (That's how it is)
'Fore I started rapping, n****s say I wouldn't be sh*t (What?)
Now I'm in the booth, smoking big blunts with Wiz (I'm geeked)
Skii was dreaming for this life, now it's really his (It's really his)