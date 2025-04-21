Wiz Khalifa & Luh Tyler Drop An Anthem For The "Pimps n Hustlers"

Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler have been developing some great chemistry with each other, and it results in another banger on "Kush & OJ 2."

Tyler ran his bands up, now he getting rich (I'm getting rich) No time for no games, man, it's time to handle biz You get rich, n****s change up, that just how it is (That's how it is) 'Fore I started rapping, n****s say I wouldn't be sh*t (What?) Now I'm in the booth, smoking big blunts with Wiz (I'm geeked) Skii was dreaming for this life, now it's really his (It's really his)

Moreover, the hazy and smoky delivers from Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler fit the vibe so perfectly. The bars aren't going to melt your brain, but they are extremely chill in the best ways. "Soon as I'm done, she can have you right back / Take a hit of this kush and relax, throw these racks / We could be at my place in 'bout thirty-five flat." Spin "Pimps n Hustlers" with the YouTube link found below.

Their styles complimented each other so well that he decided to bring him on board for his Kush + Orange Juice 2 tape released this past weekend. "Pimps n Hustlers," like many of the tracks on this long-awaited sequel, is ideal for the weed sessions. The beat, provided by Cardo , is smooth as hell with shades of New Orleans bounce and G-funk.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.