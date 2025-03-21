Luh Tyler & Wiz Khalifa Drop Off Two Tracks In 24 Hours With "Florida Boy (Remix)" & "Blindfold"

Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler have finally met after the former dropped a remix of the latter's most recent hit, "Florida Boy." The youngster tapped into a lane that the Pittsburgh native is really familiar with. He essentially came up in the late 2000s with rappers like Gucci Mane, for example. That throwback Southern hip-hop sound inspired Wiz to turn back the clock and put on a classic performance. It seems that he and Tyler began to formulate a rapport sometime in the last month and a half or so.
It would at least make a lot of sense as they have now combined their verses for a "Florida Boy (Remix)." If you have heard either version, then there's nothing new to see. However, instead of keeping it on YouTube, it is on streaming platforms as we speak. But Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler didn't stop there. They also went ahead and cooked up another track in the process. It's called "Blindfold," and it's one big old brag fest. "Don't even talk to them lames, them other guys broke / Another hundred plus, I count it with a blindfold." Check both out at your leisure below.
Luh Tyler & Wiz Khalifa New Music
Quotable Lyrics From "Florida Boy (Remix)":
I ain't gettin' on the plane 'less my gang in
Customs wanna check my bag 'cause my chain in it
Say they want that old Wiz' but I'm the same n****
You could have a billion dollars and still be a lame n****
I'm Picasso with the pot flow, I just paint pictures
Smoke weed every day, once out the month I drink liquor