Wiz Khalifa Is In His "06 Trap Bag" On "Burgh Boy Freestyle"

Wiz Khalifa is no stranger to bodying other rappers' beats and this time, Luh Tyler is getting a mini shout-out.

As it pertains to 2025, Wiz Khalfia has been just as eager to drop new music. He's been busy on his YouTube channel, especially with the aforementioned freestyles. "Burgh Boy" is the newest of the bunch and finds Wiz turning back the clock to the earlier stages of trap music (and his career). This one in particular is giving us those Guwop mixtape vibes with its woozy sound effects and weed heavy bars. If this beat sounds familiar to you though, you aren't hearing things! This is essentially a remix of Luh Tyler's "Florida Boy" single that dropped on January 31. It's a track that's been doing well for the youngster, racking up over three million streams already. Wiz Khalifa absolutely does his thing over it and apparently, we may be getting more heat soon. On his IG he hinted that, "These next couple weeks are gonna be fun." Interest piqued Mr. Khalifa.

Is that Gucci Mane or Wiz Khalifa ? If you were blindfolded while the music video for the rapper's new freestyle "Burgh Boy" was playing you may be asking that same question. But it is in fact the latter and it's his latest release of 2025. He's been extremely active over the last several months, although that shouldn't come as surprise to anyone at this point. The well-traveled MC was on a tear, especially during the final couple of months in 2024. Wiz Owens was feverishly teasing the sequel to the first Kush & Orange Juice, dropping four singles from October to early December. After that mini run, we have come to learn that at least Don Toliver and Smoke DZA will be guests on the project. However, a release date for the follow-up remains a mystery.

