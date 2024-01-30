Wiz Khalifa Presents His Take On 310babii's Viral Hit "Soak City" With A Freestyle

Freestyles have been a major part of hip-hop's history. While they are mainly lyrical exercises and are not really viewed as songs per se, they can feel that way sometimes. That has been the case for Wiz Khalifa as of late. The always-high rapper with roots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, recently put out a little vibe over Veeze's "Not A Drill." What Wiz has been doing as of late is taking up-and-coming rappers' big hits and bringing his bars to the table. Veeze inevitably caught wind of the remix and he was extremely thankful for the shout-out from the veteran.

Wiz posted on his Instagram that he had uploaded it to YouTube last week and Veeze commented on it. "Mad love big bro 🔥🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️❤️" Fans of Khalifa are enjoying that one because of the throwback vibes he is giving off in his rap style. It is understandable for sure, as that was when he was at the peak of his powers, back in the early 2010 decade.

Listen To "Soak City Freestyle" By Wiz Khalifa

Now, the 36-year-old is back to rap over 310babii's viral "Soak City." The single dropped back in the summer of 2023. But, lately, the song has been picking up steam. On Spotify, the track has over 56 million streams. It has helped 310 gain a bit of a following and he currently has over 5.5 million monthly listeners. Wiz brings a rollercoaster-like flow that goes up and down and just sounds good. It fits the fast-paced piano beat to a tee and it may be the better of the two freestyles.

