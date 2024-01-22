Wiz Khalifa Drops Off Short "Not A Drill Freestyle"

Wiz Khalifa is a respected figure in the rap world and he deserves it. The North Dakota-born artist has been doing the business for over a decade. He has a host of iconic mixtapes and solid albums throughout his lengthy discography. However, in the same breath, he is not the most creative mind and has never been that. But, you have to respect that he knows what lane he flourishes in.

He is not a super lyrical guy but he can sure deliver the smoky vibes and bangers. That is what Wiz is still putting out all these years later. For him, it is all about consistency and staying true to himself. He has been busy over the past year or so. Wiz Khalifa has dropped eight projects in two years, equaling four in 2022 and another four last year.

Listen To "Not A Drill Freestyle" By Wiz Khalifa

He also chipped in on the Good Burger 2 soundtrack with a more pop-centric, radio-friendly cut called "No Fair." For this new effort, "Not A Drill," it is a quick and solid listen with no extra bells and whistles. The freestyle lasts just over a minute and a half so it does not overstay its welcome. Give it a spin above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Not A Drill Freestyle," by Wiz Khalifa? Is this one of his best tracks as of late or is he falling off for you? Do you think a new album is coming at some point this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Wiz Khalifa. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

N**** wanna hide his hands, I'ma push the line for him

Smoke a whole pound of weed so I'm always paranoid

Walk up on a grown man treat him like a little boy

What I'm smokin' on is loud, what you smoke ain't makin' noise

If you thought I wasn't on the top you was misinformed

If you knew that b**** was for the streets what you kiss her for

