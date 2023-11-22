Wiz Khalifa Grabs Lex Luger And Chad Hugo For "Good Burger 2" Soundtrack Cut "No Fair"

Wiz Khalifa has done a lot of work for soundtracks throughout his long career. Of course, who can forget his contributions to the Fast & Furious franchise? He has plenty of ties to that storied series of films with tracks like the viral "See You Again." It is one of the most viewed music videos on YouTube of all time.

While it is rare that rappers do clean songs they work out well, especially for movie soundtracks. However, this song with Charlie Puth just had something about it. The emotionally charged chorus and the relatability factor in the lyrics made it stand out. For this latest effort from Wiz, it is not really hitting the same buttons.

Listen To "No Fair" By Wiz Khalifa

While the message of the track is relatable the vocals are a bit all over the place. The beat, provided by Lex Luger and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, does make sense for the type of movie soundtrack it is on. There is just something about it that does not sit right. The song is a part of the Good Burger 2 movie that is finally getting a sequel after 26 years. According to HipHopNMore, it is out now on Paramount+.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Wiz Khalifa, Lex Luger, and Chad Hugo, "No Fair?" Do you like when rappers have to be clean for a soundtrack? Are you going to watch the long-awaited sequel to the first Good Burger? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Wiz Khalifa, as well as all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Step out the house, say I look like a freak show

Oh, man, I was startin' to look just like them

Down on my luck, but then I had to let it go

Hard times, they come and go, then they come again

To say the least, made it through the impossible

Slow down, see, you got everything right here

