Shaquille Leonard Volunteers At Food Drive Hours After Colts Cut Him

Former Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was seen helping distribute Thanksgiving packages at an Indianapolis church just hours after he was shockingly cut by the team. Leonard was seen passing out turkeys and trays of pre-prepared sides to over 200 families who attended the event. Furthermore, Leonard was more than happy to take photos with fans as well as sign autographs. Additionally, he told an ESPN reporter who later arrived at the even that he had "no hard feelings" towards the Colts.

Leonard, who was battling his way back from injury, was cut after six years of service. By his own admission, he believed that complaining about his lack of playing time likely contributed to the decision to cut him. However, the decision still sent shockwaves around the league. Furthermore, since he was cut after the trade deadline, he will have to wait to clear waivers before he can sign with another team.

Colts Owner Speaks On 2014 Arrest

However, Leonard isn't the only person linked to the Colts who is making headlines. Owner Jim Irsay has gone viral for bold comments he made during a recent interview with HBO. Irsay claimed that his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence was the result of prejudice. "I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire. If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not. I don't care what it sounds like. It's the truth. I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth, and I know the truth," Irsay said. Furthermore, Irsay claimed his inability to pass a sobriety test was due to a recent hip surgery, not intoxication. However, Irsay would later plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Irsay, who took over as owner of the Colts from his father in 1995, was arrested in an Indianapolis suburb in March 2014. A subsequent toxicology report found oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam in Irsay's system. While Isray claimed that they were prescriptions for post-surgery recovery, he has also been open about his battles with addiction in the past.

