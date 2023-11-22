Drew Brees Reveals That His Right Arm "Doesn't Work" Anymore

Drew Brees shut down any speculation that he might be coaxed out of retirement by revealing a heart-breaking facet of his post-playing physique. "Look, I'll let you in on a little fact. I don't throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed," Brees told ESPN radio. Brees made the comments while appearing at a pickleball promotional event alongside John McEnroe. "I can play pickleball because it's below the waist but anything above my shoulder I have a hard time with," Brees explained.

Furthermore, Brees revealed that the root of his injury is a dislocation he suffered with the Chargers back in 2005. "[The injury] put me on the fast-track to a degenerative shoulder and all kind of arthritic changes. "If I could [throw right-handed], I would absolutely still be playing," he explained. Brees needed a then-record 12 anchors to repair a 360-degree of his right labrum. He would join the Saints in 2006, spending the rest of his career in New Orleans.

Joe Flacco: "I Can Still Play"

While Brees may be permanently sidelined, there is one veteran QB who believes he's still raring to go. Joe Flacco spoke on his return to the league during an introductory press conference with the Browns. "I definitely believe I can still play. I'm a veteran guy that's been around a lot at this point in the season with a team that's doing well. So, I think there's a lot of different things I that I can bring to the table. Whatever my role ends up being and wherever this takes me, then I'll do my best at that," Flacco said.

The Browns brought in Flacco to add depth at quarterback after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the rest of the season. However, Flacco will begin his Browns tenure as the backup to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson earned the starting job after an impressive performance against the Steelers last weekend in what was his second career start. The Browns face the Broncos this weekend, a team that Flacco spent time with after leaving the Ravens.

