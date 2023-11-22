Colts Owner Claims 2014 Arrest Was Because He's A "White Billionaire"

Speaking with HBO Sports, Colts owner Jim Irsay claimed that his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence was the result of prejudice. "I am prejudiced against because I'm a rich, white billionaire. If I'm just the average guy down the block, they're not pulling me in, of course not. I don't care what it sounds like. It's the truth. I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth, and I know the truth," Irsay said. Furthermore, Irsay claimed his inability to pass a sobriety test was due to a recent hip surgery, not intoxication. However, Irsay would later plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Irsay, who took over as owner of the Colts from his father in 1995, was arrested in an Indianapolis suburb in March 2014. A subsequent toxicology report found oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam in Irsay's system. While Isray claimed that they were prescriptions for post-surgery recovery, he has also been open about his battles with addiction in the past.

Irsay's Colts 5-5

Entering Week 11, the Colts are 5-5, two games back of the division-leading Jaguars. They have won back-to-back games in recent weeks, ending a three-game skid that saw them drop to third in their division. However, questions of longevity remain after the long-term injury to first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson. Gardner Minshew is a fine substitute for Richardson. However, he still have a 8-6 touchdown to interception ratio.

Meanwhile, superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is slowly ramping back up after sitting out the first four games of the season. Taylor and the Colts were at odds over a long-term extension for Taylor. This was in spite of Taylor's fantastic numbers since joining the league in 2020. Through six games, Taylor has 323 yards and two touchdowns. Up next for the Colts is a game against the ailing Buccaneers, followed by a divisional matchup with the Titans. Tennessee are 3-7 and have failed to make any major headway in the 2023 season.

