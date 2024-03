Lexus Arnel Lewis aka Lex Luger is a producer out of Virginia. He’s produced several bangers such as “H•A•M" by Kanye West and Jay-Z, “Hard in da Paint” by Waka Flocka Flame, and “Blowin’ Money Fast” by Rick Ross. He has also worked with Ace Hood, Snoop Dogg, Wale, Jeremih, Drake, T.I., and Lil Wayne. He is also teamed up with Canadian DJ A-Trak under the name Low Pros. He's known for his hard-hitting style of trap music, often including 808s, snare drums and synths.