Skepta Is The "Alpha" And The "Omega" On Lex Luger-Produced Single

It's almost been a full year since UK grime icon Skepta announced his next album, Knife and Fork. It will be his sixth studio effort, and first rap tape since his 2020 joint effort with Chip and Young Adz, Insomnia. In terms of solo bodies of work, we got our last serving in the genre from him in 2019 with Ignorance is Bliss. He's been doing some incredible work in the house space with some spare loosies. But the time is near for Big Smoke, and we cannot wait. Unfortunately, a release date remains hidden from us. It's got us feeling we will receive the LP sometime early next year.
But of course, we are hoping it arrives before 2024's end, as there are still a few weeks remaining. He's been keeping fans fed with four and potentially five promotional singles since the title reveal, though. "Jangrova" with Idris Elba, Tribal Mark, and ODUMODUBLVCK got things started. "Gas Me Up (Diligent)," "Tony Montana," "Miss Independent," and "Why Lie?" with Flo Milli then followed suit. All of that brings us to "Alpha Omega," a big boss cut with some terrific production from one of the trap legends, Lex Luger. If you know your Greek alphabet, alpha is the first letter and omega is the last. He's essentially letting everyone know that he was here from the start and will be at the end thanks to his work ethic and hunger to be number one.
"Alpha Omega" - Skepta & Lex Luger
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm the Alpha and the Omega, the star player
You're a liar, big capper, a pump faker
Seen you around, but you're never involved, a spectator
Can't you see the Spirit of Ecstasy? This ain't a Bentayga (Huh?)
Nah, how we're livin'? I'm never quittin' (Woo)
V 'Bach whippin', Rollie ain't tickin'