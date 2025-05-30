Skepta is known for being the king of grime and UK rap, but he's also quite formidable in the contagious garage subgenre. He's showing that in case anyone was unfamiliar with his game on the new single, "Cops & Robbers." It's actually Sammy Virji's track, who's a London native and has made a name for himself being a DJ and producer.
He's especially thrived in this very sonic space and this track right here is a surefire summer hit. For fans of Sammy, hopefully this will encourage him to drop a new album. It's been over five years since his one and only project, Spice Up My Life.
However, he will be keeping busy at least with three festivals, according to Skiddle. Reading & Leeds, On The Beach, and Hideout will all get to display his talents.
Of course, for us hip-hop fans, we are still waiting on Big Smoke to deliver. For over the last year and change, the legend has been teasing his next pure rap album Knife and Fork. It will be his first since 2020's Insomnia.
He has given us single after single since announcing it, dropping five to be exact. Flo Milli, Lex Luger, Tribal, Mark, Idris Elba, and more have been featured during the rollout so far. He's also been working with streamer PlaqueBoyMax and they dropped their heater "less is more" in March.
Skepta & Sammy Virji "Cops & Robbers"
Quotable Lyrics:
She wanna have fun, so she phonin' Skep
Said she need a weekend that she won't forget
But I'm tryna wake up with no regrets
Walk in the room, style and elegance
Lookin' for a place I can smoke my medicine
Talk about GMs and I came with ten of 'em