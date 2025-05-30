Skepta & Sammy Virji Have A Hit For The Summer With "Cops & Robbers"

BY Zachary Horvath 63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
skeptaskepta
Skepta is flexing his muscles by hopping on Sammy Virji's blistering garage instrumental on "Cops & Robbers."

Skepta is known for being the king of grime and UK rap, but he's also quite formidable in the contagious garage subgenre. He's showing that in case anyone was unfamiliar with his game on the new single, "Cops & Robbers." It's actually Sammy Virji's track, who's a London native and has made a name for himself being a DJ and producer.

He's especially thrived in this very sonic space and this track right here is a surefire summer hit. For fans of Sammy, hopefully this will encourage him to drop a new album. It's been over five years since his one and only project, Spice Up My Life.

However, he will be keeping busy at least with three festivals, according to Skiddle. Reading & Leeds, On The Beach, and Hideout will all get to display his talents.

Of course, for us hip-hop fans, we are still waiting on Big Smoke to deliver. For over the last year and change, the legend has been teasing his next pure rap album Knife and Fork. It will be his first since 2020's Insomnia.

He has given us single after single since announcing it, dropping five to be exact. Flo Milli, Lex Luger, Tribal, Mark, Idris Elba, and more have been featured during the rollout so far. He's also been working with streamer PlaqueBoyMax and they dropped their heater "less is more" in March.

Read More: Blueface's New Prison Pictures Draw Concern From Fans

Skepta & Sammy Virji "Cops & Robbers"

Quotable Lyrics:

She wanna have fun, so she phonin' Skep
Said she need a weekend that she won't forget
But I'm tryna wake up with no regrets
Walk in the room, style and elegance
Lookin' for a place I can smoke my medicine
Talk about GMs and I came with ten of 'em

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.7K
skepta Songs Skepta Is The "Alpha" And The "Omega" On Lex Luger-Produced Single 988