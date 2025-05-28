Blueface's New Prison Photos Have Fans Concerned About His Weight

BY Zachary Horvath 528 Views
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Blueface's new photos are sending the internet into a frenzy right now for a lot of reasons, but his appearance is a big talking point.

Blueface and Karlissa Saffold are continuing to slowly rebuild their relationship. That's evidenced by the latter sharing a mini carousel of new photos of the "Thotiana" rapper from behind prison walls. No Jumper caught Karlissa's Instagram post, and they all show them on the phone together.

She captioned the update with a heartfelt message to all of the mothers out there. "This how God woke me up this morning!!! This my first time seeing and hearing my baby in almost 2 years. Never take hugging and loving your kids no matter how old they are for granted!!! They will always be our babies. Video record on CIXOT this week. The Real LA Family Blues are back 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

But even though Karlissa Saffold was just sharing pictures of Blueface for the fans, she set them into a state of shock instead.

They couldn't help but notice all of the weight that he's put on since going to jail back in January 2024. Noticeably, a lot of the calories have gone to his face. This sparked various reactions, with one person writing, "He Too Comfortable In There 😂"

When Is Blueface Getting Out Of Jail?

Another adds, "My boy eatin 😭." "He’s getting big," one more bluntly types.

However, others couldn't escape the fact that Karlissa Saffold said that it's been two years since she's communicated with Blueface. "Shame on her for not going to visit him for the past 2 years…." "Everyone ignoring they ain spoke in 2 years and this the post," another points out.

Technically, Blueface did write to his mom on Mother's Day this year and also sent her flowers. But we do see what the internet is saying here.

Lastly, people were not too happy too see that he's seemingly acquired even more ink during his stint. "Why he ruining his face." "More face tats is crzy." "You baby a chalkboard now momma. He letting anybody test their tat skills on him," a few more comments read.

Overall, if this is how people are going to react to Blue, we can only imagine what it will be like once he's out. Rumor has it is that he will be out some time in June or July of this year. He was given a four-year sentence for violating his probation that stemmed from an alleged 2021 assault.

