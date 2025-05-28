Ray J thinks Diddy will end up walking away a free man after his ongoing criminal trial in New York City. Appearing on a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the singer argued that the prosecution has yet to prove the Bad Boy mogul is actually guilty of the alleged crimes he's facing. Overall, Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“I personally think it’s gonna happen faster than a lot of people think, because I think we’re all starting to see what this is, even if you’re on the other side of it,” Ray J said, as caught by Us Weekly.. “I mean, the justice system is the justice system. Where does this fit?… It’s off. I don’t like it and I want to be vocal about it.”

He added that there are crimes for which he thinks Diddy is allegedly guilty, but not the ones for which he's on trial. “I honestly think that Diddy will get out, and I think … there’s nothing here,” he claimed. “I think they made their point. Whatever they were trying to make, your point is made. Now let Diddy out. Free Diddy!”

Diddy Trial Day 11

Ray J's comments mirror several attorneys unrelated to the case who spoke with NBC News following the second week of testimony in the trial. They also argued that the prosecution had yet to prove the Bad Boy mogul is guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. The group explained that the jury will have to conclude that Diddy was allegedly leading a criminal enterprise with a group of people engaging in criminal acts in order to get a conviction.