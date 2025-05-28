Diddy's Attempts At A Mistrial Immediately Shot Down By Judge

BY Cole Blake 1226 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's criminal trial continued with witness testimony on Wednesday as he faces the possibility of life in prison.

Diddy's legal team argued for a mistrial in his criminal trial on Wednesday after arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified about fingerprints connected to a trespassing incident at Kid Cudi's home from 2011. According to CNN, Jimenez said he collected those prints to compare to anything retrieved from the arson incident involving the rapper's car. He noted that an LAPD officer allegedly destroyed the evidence in August 2012.

The defense team quickly objected to the line of questioning, suggesting that the prosecution was baselessly insinuating Diddy had a role in the move. During a break, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial. He agreed to strike the testimony from the record, but felt it wouldn't prejudice the jury. Prosecutor Christy Slavik appreciated the decision, agreeing that a mistrial is “absolutely unwarranted."

When the jury returned, Subramanian told them that “the questions regarding the destruction of the fingerprint cards and the answers given are irrelevant to this case and this defendant and are not to be considered by you.”

Read More: Suge Knight Addresses Capricorn Clark's Diddy Trial Testimony

Diddy Trial Day 11

Diddy's criminal trial has been going on for several weeks now. He's facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Several high-profile witnesses have testified in the case including Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more. Cassie spoke on the stand for several days, recounting her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul and years of alleged physical and sexual abuse. She detailed several alleged "freak-off" incidents as well as the assault at the hotel in Los Angeles from 2016, which CNN published security camera footage of, last year.

On the stand, Cassie was visibly pregnant and on Tuesday, she rushed to the hospital after going into labor, according to TMZ. She and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their third child together. 

Read More: Five Shocking Claims Kid Cudi Made Against Diddy On The Stand: From Marvel Supervillain To Apologies

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
All-Guild Special Screening Of Apple TV+ Show "Severance" Season 2 Music LAPD Officer Testifies About Kid Cudi Police Call At Diddy Trial 635
kid cudi diddy trial Crime Five Shocking Claims Kid Cudi Made Against Diddy On The Stand: From Marvel Supervillain To Apologies 702
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.0K