Diddy's Attempts At A Mistrial Immediately Shot Down By Judge

Diddy's legal team argued for a mistrial in his criminal trial on Wednesday after arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified about fingerprints connected to a trespassing incident at Kid Cudi's home from 2011. According to CNN, Jimenez said he collected those prints to compare to anything retrieved from the arson incident involving the rapper's car. He noted that an LAPD officer allegedly destroyed the evidence in August 2012.

The defense team quickly objected to the line of questioning, suggesting that the prosecution was baselessly insinuating Diddy had a role in the move. During a break, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial. He agreed to strike the testimony from the record, but felt it wouldn't prejudice the jury. Prosecutor Christy Slavik appreciated the decision, agreeing that a mistrial is “absolutely unwarranted."

When the jury returned, Subramanian told them that “the questions regarding the destruction of the fingerprint cards and the answers given are irrelevant to this case and this defendant and are not to be considered by you.”

Diddy Trial Day 11

Diddy's criminal trial has been going on for several weeks now. He's facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Several high-profile witnesses have testified in the case including Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more. Cassie spoke on the stand for several days, recounting her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul and years of alleged physical and sexual abuse. She detailed several alleged "freak-off" incidents as well as the assault at the hotel in Los Angeles from 2016, which CNN published security camera footage of, last year.