"Free Diddy" Supporters Outside Of His Trial Were Allegedly Hired Off Craigslist

BY Cole Blake 390 Views
2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Diddy's has been on trial for alleged charges including sex trafficking and racketeering over the last several weeks.

The group of protesters voicing their support for Diddy outside of his criminal trial, when it kicked off earlier this month, allegedly found the gig through someone on Craigslist. According to illseed from AllHipHop, the people each allegedly made $20 an hour to wear shirts that had slogans in support of the Bad Boy mogul.

illseed writes: "So how did it all fall apart? After the Craigslist ads went up, I was told, the info ended up in a WhatsApp group. Or is that Signal? Either way, you get what I am saying. From there, it spread like wildfire. One of the people in that group — a mental health patient — told their therapist. The mental healthy specialist someone else, who told another person… and eventually, it got to me."

While the protesters may have allegedly been paid to wear "Free Diddy" shirts, 50 Cent has been promoting the shirt for free. Earlier this week, he shared an edited photo of himself attending the Indiana Pacers game against the New York Knicks, in which he changed his shirt to display the slogan.

Diddy Trial Day 11

Diddy's criminal trial has been going on for several weeks now. He's facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On Wednesday, his legal team made headlines by attempting to request a mistrial after arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified about fingerprints connected to a trespassing incident at Kid Cudi's home from 2011. According to CNN, Jimenez said he collected those prints to compare to evidence retrieved from the arson incident involving the rapper's car.

When he noted that an LAPD officer allegedly destroyed the evidence in August 2012, Diddy's defense team quickly objected. They argued that the line of questioning baselessly implied Diddy had a role in the move. Judge Arun Subramanian ended up denying the motion for a mistrial, but agreed to strike the testimony from the record.

