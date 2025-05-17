The Diddy trial kicked off this week after jury selection and a whole lot of controversy, highlighting a lot of division. Folks have been very curious about how everyone's reacting to this, even those who firmly stand by Sean Combs.

Recently, The Art Of Dialogue caught a TikTok clip from emilie knows everything on Twitter. It shows a group of protestors near the federal trial's courthouse wearing "Free Diddy" T-shirts. The person recording claims that these people are being paid 20 dollars an hour to do this, and are trying to convince others to do the same.

The recorder spoke to one person who denied the offer and claimed this was to promote Combs' new cryptocurrency he launched in the middle of his criminal trial. Of course, take all this with a grain of salt.

Regardless of its veracity, it's one of many examples of the general public's interest in the Diddy trial. You may recall how folks began to line up in droves outside the courthouse to try to see it for themselves. With so much left to go, we imagine this will be a constant attempt to enter the courtroom.

Diddy Trial Day 5

As for the trial itself, we have heard a lot from witness testimonies from the likes of Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard so far. Also, there was Department of Homeland Security special agent Yasin Binda, who was part of the team that arrested Diddy back in September.

Binda claimed that they found various drugs, bottles of lube, and baby oil in Combs' hotel room on that day. The court reportedly showed pictures of the alleged evidence to the jury and even passed a bag around for them to observe it.

Meanwhile, Diddy's online supporters have stirred a storm on the Internet with their views. Boosie Badazz, for example, had some defenses of his alleged behavior during Cassie's testimony.

We will see if more people protest for the Bad Boy mogul's freedom in this public manner outside the courthouse. There is still a lot of trial left, and we're sure there will be many more controversial and shocking moments.