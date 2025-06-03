Diddy's Trial Interrupted By Screaming Woman In The Courtroom

BY Cole Blake 405 Views
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Diddy's trial is continuing with its fourth week of witness testimony as an ex-security officer at the InterContinental Hotel is on the stand.

Diddy's ongoing criminal trial suffered a minor interruption in court on Tuesday after a woman in attendance screamed out and made a scene. In response, Judge Arun Subramanian ended up having officers remove her from the courtroom. "It's not a f***ing game," she shouted to Diddy, according to TMZ. "They're coming after you!" The identity of the woman remains unclear.

In addition to the disruption, the judge also barred a man from the courtroom who had used the real name of Diddy's former assistant in a YouTube video. She had been testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," in recent days.

After the woman's removal, Judge Subramanian brought in the next witness, Eddy Garcia. According to CNN, he worked as a security officer at the InterContinental Hotel in March 2016, where Diddy allegedly assaulted Cassie. In the role, he worked alongside Israel Florez, who was the first witness to testify in the trial. He alleged that Diddy paid him $100,000 in a brown paper bag for the now-infamous surveillance footage that showed the attack. CNN eventually obtained a portion of the video and published it last year.

Diddy Trial Day 15

Eddy Garcia is the latest of over a dozen witnesses to testify in Diddy's trial. Before him, Cassie spoke for several days, detailing her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul and years of alleged abuse he subjected her to. She recalled various alleged "freak-off" events, Diddy's allegedly furious response to her dating Kid Cudi, and much more. She was followed by former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more. Cassie's mother even testified about Diddy allegedly demanding money from her to make up for what he spent during their relationship.

Diddy's trial is in its fourth week of witness testimony. He's facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The entire trial is expected to last upwards of eight weeks.

