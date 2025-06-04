Woman Who Screamed Out During Diddy's Trial Breaks Silence

BY Cole Blake 1.8K Views
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" Combs
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean "Diddy" Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Judge Arun Subramanian had officers remove the woman from the courtroom after she screamed out to Diddy, earlier this week.

The woman who screamed out and interrupted Diddy's criminal trial in New York City, earlier this week, has spoken out about the move in an interview with BBC. In doing so, she further defended the Bad Boy mogul as he faces charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“Diddy, everyone thinks this is a joke. Everyone laughs in every courtroom in here and at you,” she reiterated, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. “I don’t think it’s funny for people to laugh at a Black man going through what he’s going through right now…. It not funny laughing at a Black man’s legacy be destroyed."

In the courtroom, she made such a scene that Judge Arun Subramanian ended up having officers remove her. "It's not a f***ing game," she shouted to Diddy, according to TMZ. "They're coming after you!"

Diddy Trial Day 16

Following the woman's outburst, Diddy's trial continued with testimony from Eddy Garcia, a former security officer at the InterContinental. According to CNN, he alleged that Diddy offered him $100,000 in exchange for the footage of him assaulting Cassie back in 2016. On Wednesday, forensic video expert Frank Piazza took the stand to discuss the video in more detail.

Diddy's been trial for four weeks now. Cassie was one of the first major witnesses to testify. In doing so, she reflected on her years-long relationship with the Bad Boy mogul and the alleged abuse she endured as a result. She recalled several alleged "freak-off" events as well as the furious response he had to her dating Kid Cudi, and more.

Following her testimony, several more high-profile witnesses took the stand as well. Both former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard as well as Kid Cudi and more have spoken in the case. Overall, Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
