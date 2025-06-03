Diddy had some harsh words for Cassie about her performance on BET's 106 & Park back in 2006, as caught by TMZ. In a video resurfacing on social media, the Bad Boy mogul admitted that her set was "whack" and promised she'd do better going forward. Diddy is currently on trial in New York City over allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

"She had whack show, but she also got the hottest song in the clubs and she ain't never gonna give up because she down with Bad Boy. Every show, she'll keep getting better and better and better. That's what life is all about," Diddy says with Cassie sitting next to him. She remains silent throughout the clip.

After thanking his supporters, Diddy adds: "It's important that you know that I ain't going easy on her butt. We gonna make sure that next time y'all see her perform, that she gets better that time, and the next time and the next time. That's life boys and girls. Some days you do good, some days you do bad. So I heard about a whole lotta criticism online. I think she has too. To be honest, we agree with some of your criticisms. There's always room for improvement. At Bad Boy, we stick with our artists until they improve. She's a human being."

Diddy Trial Day 15

Cassie ended up being one of the first people to testify in Diddy's criminal case. Earlier this month, she spent several days on the witness stand, recounting their relationship. She detailed several instances of alleged sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. She also reflected on participating in Diddy's alleged "freak-off" events as well as his reaction to her dating Kid Cudi, and more.