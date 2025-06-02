Touré went off on Jaguar Wright for her past allegations about Diddy during a recent video on TikTok, as caught by Sportskeeda. His comments come as the music industry mogul has been on trial in New York City. He faces charges of alleged of sex trafficking and racketeering. Wright allegedly claimed to have saved girls from Diddy's "freak-off" parties.

"You said in detail with great passion that you were walking them (the girls) out of the freak-offs," Touré began. "As far as we know, freak-offs consisted of three people: Diddy, Cassie, who was never walked out of sh*t, and male sex workers. Who did you walk out of the freak-offs?"

He continued: "She (Wright) said she was at the freak-offs saving people. That is obviously now not true. As far as we know now, the freak-offs were not Hollywood-filled, Eyes Wide Shut parties with tons of people that someone like Jaguar Wright could somehow sneak into and pull people out of. They were tiny things in hotel rooms."

It's not the first time Touré has gone off on Jaguar Wright on social media. After Wright made several unfounded allegations about JAY-Z and Beyonce on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, last year, he labeled her a conspiracy theorist. "So we have come to the end of the Jaguar Wright sideshow," Toure said at the time. "No serious media organization will have her on after what happened at Piers Morgan. Piers is a hack and he showed that in this situation, mainstreaming and platforming someone who has mental illness and not disclosing that. A conspiracy theorist who has no idea what she's talking about."

As for Diddy's criminal trial, the case continued with witness testimony on Monday in New York City, according to CNN. A former employee of the Bad Boy mogul's has been speaking about him on the stand for multiple days. She's been going by the pseudonym, "Mia." She's described various forms of alleged abuse, including verbal, physical, and sexual, that she claims she dealt with while working for Diddy.

Mia's testimony comes after several high-profile witnesses previously took the stand. Following Cassie's lengthy testimony, former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and several more people have spoken in the courtroom.