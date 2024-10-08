Jaguar Wright’s Disturbing Allegations Against Diddy: Freak-Offs, Sex Tapes, & More

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' racketeering and sex trafficking case continues to stun the entertainment industry, it has also given Jaguar Wright a new spotlight. The veteran singer has been a whistleblower—of sorts—for those who lean into audacious and unsubstantiated rumors. It isn't difficult to find an interview of Wright poised on a couch, chatting about the alleged ills she's witnessed throughout her career—or, at the very least, things she's learned through private investigators or the grapevine. Further, there isn't a name that's safe from Wright's stories that include tales of sex abuse, trafficking, drug use, violence, and intimidation. Her allegations take aim at some of the most influential players in the game, and often, Wright expounds on Diddy's Bad Boy empire.

Some have questioned why Wright hasn't been sued over her allegations. Others don't believe that she has as much intimate knowledge of her peers as she presents. Still, enough people have tuned in, including Piers Morgan, who recently invited the singer to his show. While there, not only did she once again mention Puff, but she also included Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z. Wright has accused Hov of shady and violent dealings, and Diddy's arrest has only amplified her exposure to the masses.

“For four years, I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters, and the victim-making machine kept going on," said Wright. Morgan wanted to know why Wright believed Jay has remained tight-lipped about Combs' case. "Because that’s what he does," Wright answered. "He starts little fires everywhere and forces everyone to carry water while he sneaks away without a response. That changes now, Shawn. You must respond, you have no choice. Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kelly, Sean Combs have one person in common professionally and privately: Shawn Carter.”

It is very clear that Wright isn't afraid to speak her mind, whether or not the public believes her. Moreover, her ongoing interviews over the years have made for viral moments, adding themselves to Hip Hop infamy. However, some, like DJ Vlad of VladTV, don't believe the hype. He told Piers Morgan that he thinks of Wright as a conspiracy theorist and wouldn't invite her to his platform. Regardless, there always seems to be a media outlet poised to chat with Wright, and we've gathered a few outrageous allegations she's made about rumors surrounding Diddy, his freak-off parties, and celebrity dealings.

Jaguar Wright Says She Has Been To Diddy's Freak-Off Parties

According to Wright, she hasn't just heard about what goes on at Diddy's rumored "freak-off" parties—she's attended them herself. During her chat with Morgan, Wright called the music mogul "one of the most dangerous people" she's "ever met." She also referred to Combs as "the devil," claiming he has been wreaking havoc on the industry "for 30 years." Wright also alleged rituals would take place, people were drugged, and some sex workers who attended the events wore secret cameras. Further, Wright explosively claimed, "I have my own tapes. I see what they do... Putting girls into suitcases. Dumping them in alleyways. It's horrifying."

"We got to stop making Diddys," Wright added. "And if we're going to do that, then we got to go back. We got to go back to even further: the mentors of these people. Because Diddy was taught how to do what he does systematically, and Clive Davis has been his greatest teacher."

Alleges Nicki Minaj Has A Video Of Meek Mill & Diddy

After a viral audio clip circulated online, Meek Mill's name was linked to gossip about Diddy's alleged nefarious deeds. The sound was of two people, alleged to be men, having a sexual encounter. In an interview with RealLyfe Productions, an outlet that Wright regularly visits, the singer touched on the controversy. Wright alleged that it was Nicki Minaj who leaked the audio because the femcee supposedly had the actual video footage.

“He’s a f*cking fruit loop, he Diddy-fied. He’s a deep-fried f*ggot, period," said Wright. "F*ck Meek, real rap. Yeah, that was f*cking him. F*cking Nicki put that sh*t out to hear. Goddamn Nicki recorded that at the freak-off in Calabasas. She been waiting to drop that sh*t on Meek.” Wright accused Minaj of hiding that it was Diddy on the tape; however, Meek refuted the allegations. He purported that he was being targeted because of his success and influence.

Accused Diddy Of Being Responsible For Kim Porter's Death

Although Wright isn't the only person who has perpetuated this rumor about Diddy and his late ex, Kim Porter, she has certainly added fuel to the fire. Conspiracy theories have surrounded Combs after several of his friends and acquaintances passed away. In a differing interview with RealLyfe Productions, Wright brought up Puff's pre-Bad Boy career at Uptown Records. She said the label "started with five people: Andre Harrell, Al B. Sure, Heavy D, and Puffy [Diddy]." Wright added, "Kim was the longest-working employee. She was there from the very beginning; she was Andre’s personal assistant. Kim is dead, Heavy D is dead, Andre Harrell is dead, the only two left are Puffy and Al." Then, she referenced Al B. Sure's coma health scare. "Al almost died. Isn’t that interesting?”

“They were all writing tell-all books," Wright continued. "Has Puffy ever been in a coma? Has anything happened to him? He must be the luckiest motherf*cker because it seems like everybody that worked at Uptown Records from the very beginning are gone. Just him.” Although Porter's "tell-all" was recently released, the author admitted it was a work of fiction.

Said Diddy Had An Encounter With Christopher Williams

While many people that Jaguar Wright often mentions don't come forward with a rebuttal, Christopher Williams decided to call her out after learning that his name was tied to her rumors. Wright would allege that Williams, who was a prominent singer in the 1980s and '90s, had an oral sexual encounter with Diddy. Her quotes caught widespread attention, and Williams, obviously, wasn't too thrilled about his name being entangled in Wright's interview.

During his chat on Willie D Live with the Geto Boys icon, Williams categorically denied Wright's claims. “Anybody that knows me knows that is ridiculous,” said the singer. "One person in the world alleges that I gave Puffy fellatio to get a record deal in like ‘92. I came out [singing] in ‘89, I had a record deal in ‘88.” Williams added, “If I were gay, I would be openly gay, so again, that wasn’t even the emphasis of it; it was the other stuff that was said around it.” Additionally, “Now she’s going on and on and on like she’s sure. But I’m like, ‘Bro, she’s hurting.’ I’m praying for her because we have to make a different stand and a different choice at this time. If I’m really solid, how can what she says affect me?”

Wright Claims Diddy Tapes Include Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé & More

As stated earlier, there isn't a famous person who can hide from Wright's accusations. In one of her interviews, she listed several famous figures as not only co-signing Diddy's alleged abuses but as participants who have purported sex tapes with Combs or from one of his "freak-off" parties. "I believe that Barack Obama has a tape," she alleged. When mentioning Puff's ex-girlfriend, Wright added, "I know that Jennifer Lopez has multiple tapes."

Then she claimed that there was a visual of Beyoncé, in addition to saying, "I definitely know, they probably recycled some old Stevie J and Eve stuff. I know Drake got a tape, I know Rihanna got a tape, I know Chris Brown is on one of them tapes. I know Trey Songz has been, like, a supporting actor in many freak-off films. Definitely Usher." Yet, Wright alleges that the public would be "shocked" at just how many politicians and "royals" were also involved.