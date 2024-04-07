Al B. Sure Details “Miraculous” Recovery After Coma Amid Rumors Diddy Caused It

Amid the slew of damning allegations Diddy is facing these days, Al B. Sure recently added one more to the list, suggesting that the mogul had something to do with his 2022 coma. He prompted the speculation during his appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards in L.A. late last month when he shared that he's working on a new film centered around his life.

“We’re going to be producing the Al B. Sure! life story,” he said onstage. “So hold on to your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.” The exact cause of Al B. Sure's coma has yet to be revealed, but he suffered from multiple illnesses prior, including renal failure. He had a liver transplant and has since recovered.

Al B. Sure Says He Survived "By The Grace Of God"

During a recent chat with his fans on Instagram Live, Al B. Sure unveiled more details of his life-threatening condition and subsequent comeback. He revealed that he was so sick that doctors didn't believe he would be able to recover. The performer says his case was so "miraculous" that it's being studied by scientists. "My medical case is almost a scientific study related to how sick I was, or became miraculously," he began. "There's gonna be a scientific study on the fact that I survived."

"Those of you that know, only by the grace of God," he added. He then went on to reflect on how his whole system was failing at one point, noting how his faith and determination kept him alive. What do you think of Al B. Sure reflecting on his life-threatening condition? What about him revealing that it's prompted a scientific study? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

