Al B. Sure Details “Miraculous” Recovery After Coma Amid Rumors Diddy Caused It

Al B. Sure says he survived "by the grace of God."

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
274 Views
2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Amid the slew of damning allegations Diddy is facing these days, Al B. Sure recently added one more to the list, suggesting that the mogul had something to do with his 2022 coma. He prompted the speculation during his appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards in L.A. late last month when he shared that he's working on a new film centered around his life.

“We’re going to be producing the Al B. Sure! life story,” he said onstage. “So hold on to your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.” The exact cause of Al B. Sure's coma has yet to be revealed, but he suffered from multiple illnesses prior, including renal failure. He had a liver transplant and has since recovered.

Read More: Claudia Jordan Speculates Diddy Was Behind Al B. Sure's Coma, Deaths Of Andre Harrell & Heavy D

Al B. Sure Says He Survived "By The Grace Of God"

During a recent chat with his fans on Instagram Live, Al B. Sure unveiled more details of his life-threatening condition and subsequent comeback. He revealed that he was so sick that doctors didn't believe he would be able to recover. The performer says his case was so "miraculous" that it's being studied by scientists. "My medical case is almost a scientific study related to how sick I was, or became miraculously," he began. "There's gonna be a scientific study on the fact that I survived."

"Those of you that know, only by the grace of God," he added. He then went on to reflect on how his whole system was failing at one point, noting how his faith and determination kept him alive. What do you think of Al B. Sure reflecting on his life-threatening condition? What about him revealing that it's prompted a scientific study? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Al B. Sure Urges Son Quincy To "Come Home" Following Diddy Raids

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2019 Urban One Honors - ArrivalsMusicAl B. Sure Insinuates Diddy Had Something To Do With His Coma
"Fear" Atlanta PremiereMusicClaudia Jordan Speculates Diddy Was Behind Al B. Sure's Coma, Deaths Of Andre Harrell & Heavy D
Annual Oscars Weekend Influencers Brunch: Beats, Bars, &amp; Cinema, A Celebration Of Hip Hop's Influence On HollywoodMusicAl B. Sure Urges Son Quincy To "Come Home" Following Diddy Raids
National Urban League Conference Legacy Leadership Luncheon &amp; AwardsMusicAl B. Sure Not Concerning Himself With Diddy & Cassie Settlement After Cryptic Post